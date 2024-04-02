Buxton Crescent is dying to meet you: A Murder Mystery Dinner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On 10th May 2024, the historic Buxton Crescent Ensana Health Spa Hotel is hosting an exclusive Murder Mystery Dinner evening. Tickets are £85pp* and include a 3-course meal, Murder Mystery entertainment, 1/2 bottle of wine per person, and after dinner coffee. The evening starts at 19:30pm and carriages from midnight.

Located in the heart of the picturesque Buxton, Derbyshire, the historic Buxton Crescent Ensana Health Spa Hotel sets the stage for its captivating Murder Mystery event: an evening of excitement promising an unforgettable whodunnit experience for all guests. There will be mystery, murder and an intriguing enigma to be unravelled through acting and interactive gameplay.

As guests enter the hotel, they will be transported back in time to Witts End, a classical English country house in 1929. As you welcome home the intrepid explorer, Sir Cumference Sirkle from him latest expedition. He is about to get more of a surprise than he could possibly imagine, as the plot starts to unfold.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy your meal as the mystery unfolds between dinner courses. Guests will be taken on a journey where they will become detectives, tasked with solving the mystery of a shocking crime. With a cast of obscure characters, each with their own motives and secrets, guests will have the chance to interrogate suspects throughout the evening, examine the evidence and to test their powers of deduction.

Perfect for groups of friends, couples looking for a unique date night, or anyone seeking an evening of excitement, drama and suspense. Tickets for the Murder Mystery Event at Buxton Crescent Ensana Health Spa Hotel are available now. Act fast as spaces are limited, and this promises to be an evening you won’t want to miss!