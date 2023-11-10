Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust and Babbling Vagabonds unwrap a Christmas treat for all the family

A mysterious seasonal production will take centre stage in The Assembly Rooms this November, as The Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust teams up with one of the East Midlands favourite family theatre companies for a cracker of a show.

The Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is joining forces this November with the Babbling Vagabonds Storytelling Theatre Company to present a magical seasonal show “The Christmas Toyshop Mystery”.

This co-production will deliver a heartwarming tale for all the family to enjoy together at the Buxton venue on 28th November.

Louise Brooks, Education Manager at The Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust said:

The Christmas Toyshop Mystery, The Assembly Rooms, Ensana Buxton Crescent Hotel

"We can't wait to see the Assembly Rooms filled with the Christmas spirit that the Babbling Vagabonds will bring to this unique performance venue. We love working with these amazing performers, we know that audiences of all ages will enjoy this seasonal experience."

The production tells the story of a girl called Lucy, who witnesses her baby brother's beloved toy bear disappear into a mysterious Christmas Toyshop. Lucy has no choice but to dust off her deerstalker hat, grab her mini magnifying glass and follow in the footsteps of her favourite detectives and find the missing Ted.

However, once on the other side of the door she finds herself on a wild goose chase through wacky rooms of wonder, meeting colourful characters, magical mechanicals and the ever-so mysterious Madam Dustybottom.

Will Lucy be able to unravel the mysteries, fish out the red herrings and uncover the clues to retrieve her bothersome brother's beloved bear?

A talented cast of three performers use original music, songs, puppets, shadow-play.

Tara Hornsey-Saunders, Babbling Vagabonds Joint Artistic Director said:

“We are so very excited to be working with The Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust this Christmas. We have been creating original festive theatre shows for the past ten years, and love making memorable theatre that entertains and enchants young and old alike. The Christmas Toyshop Mystery is a lovely story full of adventure and colourful characters, we know it will be a hit with Burton audiences.”

A talented cast of three performers use original music, songs, puppets, shadow-play, and colourful costumes to create a magical theatre experience for the whole family.

See a tiny bit here https://youtu.be/cW8LiorR58U?si=Mw9f5an18Cr1jjbM.

The Christmas Toyshop Mystery will be presented twice on Tuesday 28th November at 1:30pm and 6:30pm, with tickets available from https://buxtoncrescentexperience.com/