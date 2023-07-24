Buxton and Peak Forest Train Crew and Shunters Reunion
Reminder for the Buxton and Peak Forest Train Crew and Shunters Reunion.
By Mark WychContributor
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 09:34 BST
As its 35 years since I started at Buxton as a Secondman I'm organising a reunion for any current or retired train crew and shunters that worked at Buxton or Peak Forest.
It’s at the Fairfield Sports and Social Club St Peter's Rd, Buxton SK17 7DX (formally the Conservative Club)
It's on Saturday 29th July 2023 from 13.00
For further details contact myself Mark Wych on 07817327024