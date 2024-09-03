Businesses and organisations invited to make connections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vision Buxton and Business Peak District are hosting a pure networking meeting on 12 September and all local businesses and organisations are invited.

Inspired by the Heritage Open Days festival theme of ‘routes, networks and connections’, which takes place 6-15 September, Vision Buxton and Business Peak District are inviting all local businesses and organisations to join them for a pure networking meeting to encourage new connections in the local area.

This meeting will be the first co-hosted networking event by the two organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete Dewhurst, Chair of Business Peak District says “The decision to join forces with Vision Buxton to deliver a joint badged networking event was an easy one to make, given that both organisations share similar ambitions for the business community and have a complementary membership base. Moreover, it would be good to see this event as the start of an annual series of jointly badged BPD/VB meetings.”

Business Networking Morning with Vision Buxton and Business Peak District at the Palace Hotel, Buxto

The networking morning will take place on Thursday 12 September, 8am-10am at the Palace Hotel in Buxton. It will have an informal speed-dating style with attendees encouraged to speak to new people every 5 minutes. No booking is necessary but you will need to sign-in upon arrival. Find out more information at www.visionbuxton.co.uk/events/.

Roddie MacLean, Chair of Vision Buxton says "Vision Buxton knows that we can add value by encouraging collaboration within the town and across the Peak District. The first step is get businesses to know and talk to each other, and that is what this event is all about. In the context of attracting more people to visit and spend, locals and tourists alike, nobody should be seen as ‘the competition’ - Buxton can achieve so much more by working together.”

Vision Buxton is a Buxton-based business network and community forum which aims to be a voice for local businesses and improve the town for residents and visitors. They also operate the Visit Buxton tourism platform, website and social media and produce the Buxton Town Guide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business Peak District is a free membership organisation with over 700 members which seeks to act as a single voice for businesses in and around the Peak District and as a representative of their interests to their partner organisations. Their vision is for a Peak District with a distinctive, high-quality, rural environment and an enterprising, growing and sustainable rural economy.

See all events taking place in Buxton for the Heritage Open Days festival at www.visitbuxton.co.uk/heritage-open-days-2024/