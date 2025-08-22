Bus stops & beauty spots in Buxton and beyond - attractions you can reach without a car this summer

Looking for exciting, budget friendly, Summer day-out ideas? You don’t need a car to discover some of Derbyshire’s most charming attractions.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From fascinating museums to a touch of retail therapy, some of Derbyshire’s most stunning spots are just a bus ride away. Whether you're planning a budget-friendly adventure, going green or simply fancy a smoother way to travel, Stagecoach has rounded up a range of incredible destinations you can reach, with nothing more than a contactless card and a sense of adventure.

Around Buxton

Buxton Opera House – Bus stop: Terrace Road – Service: 65

Buxton Visitor Centre – The Pump Room – Bus stop: Terrace Road – Services: 65

Pavillion Gardens – Bus stop: Terrace Road – Service 65

Fun by bus

Around Chesterfield

Queens Park - Bus stop: Ravenside Retail Park – Services: 16, 39

Chesterfield Bowl – Bus stop: Brittania Road – Service: 16

Tapton Lock – Bus stop: Sainsbury’s – Service: 90, 90a, 90b

Chesterfield Escape Rooms - Bus Stop: Rose Hill - Services: 16, 25, 39, 43, 44, 50, 50a, 74, 74a, 77, 77a

Peak Sightseer

The Peak Sightseer open-top bus season runs daily until 21 September, then weekends only from 27 September until 25 October. Red Route buses travel one way in a loop with stops including Chatsworth House, Pilsley for the Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop, Hassop Station for the Monsal Trail, Bakewell, and Ashford in the Water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Blue Route stops include: Chatsworth House, Baslow Nether End for Baslow Edge, Longshaw Lodge for Padley Gorge and the Longshaw Estate, Castleton for Peveril Castle and the breathtaking views of Winnats Pass, and Blue John Cavern for Mam Tor.

Day tickets are available for just £12 for Adults, £7 for Under-19’s and Concessions, and just £30 for a Group of up to five people. 48-hour tickets are only £22 for Adults and £55 for any Group of up to five people. You can buy Peak Sightseer tickets on the Stagecoach app or on the day from your driver. Under-5's and well-behaved dogs travel free.

Also, customers with a valid ticket to Chatsworth House or gardens, farmyard and playground can get £5 off a Group day or 48-hour ticket.

Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We know how precious family time is, especially during the Summer. And we know how important it is for families to make the most of their holidays without spending a fortune.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is why we have worked hard to ensure our services are affordable, accessible and ready for adventure. Our services are designed to help families make memories together - comfortably, affordably, and sustainably.”

Plan your route, and discover more accessible destinations throughout Derbyshire, by visiting Stagecoach’s website.