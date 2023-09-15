Andrew Dutton, whose recent “My Life in Receipts” (Leaf by Leaf, 2023) delighted readers with its blend of autobiographical reminiscence, humour and rage against injustice, has now released a very different novel.

“Natasha Redacted” is narrated by a rebellious fourteen-year-old girl with extreme musical tastes and determination to form her own band, once she’s learned to play her instrument.

No spoilers; but Natasha’s idiosyncratic and character-revealing English puts her in the same bracket as Alex in Burgess’s “A Clockwork Orange” and the eponymous hero of “Riddley Walker”. It’s funny, scary, highly political and shot through with tragedy.

Mark P. Henderson, whose most recent novel, “Black Harry” (Stairwell Books, 2023), told the extraordinary story of the Glossopdale Rising of late Tudor England, has now released his second collection of Peak District folktales.

“Elusive Folktales of the Peak District” contains thirty-six tales collected from right across the Peak District, ranging from the comic to the tragic and from the historically-based to the fantastical. Each tale is accompanied by a commentary on its provenance.

Andrew and Mark are members of the Glossop BookFest team, which supports local authors and illustrators.