Local crime writer launches Rockburn

By James Ellson
Contributor
Published 4th Nov 2025, 15:06 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 15:36 GMT
The front cover of Rockburn, James Ellson's new bookplaceholder image
The front cover of Rockburn, James Ellson's new book
Moss Side Detective Inspector turned crime novelist James Ellson has written the first in a new series about a private investigator called Rockburn. Set in Manchester, the book starts with Rockburn finding an abandoned child in a bus-stop, but before he can ask questions, the two of them are being chased . . .

James says, ‘Writing the first in a new series is really exciting. Rockburn rides a big motorbike and is very different to DCI Rick Castle. There are aspects of me in Castle, but writing Rockburn has been more escapist.’

After ten years working for the Metropolitan Police in London, James transferred to Greater Manchester Police. He worked at Stockport, then finished at Moss Side. 'Really,' he says, 'Moss Side finished me.'

Rockburn is ‘a turbo-charged, nine-darter of a thriller’ according to Caroline England, another Manchester crime writer.

James Ellsonplaceholder image
James Ellson

James’s first book The Trail was published in 2020, and the sequel Cold Dawn followed a year later.

He has recently signed a publishing deal with Vinci Books; the fifth in the DCI Castle series is called The Rule of Threes and will be out in June 2026.

James’s books are available at local bookshops, online and from

https://jamesellson.com/product/rockburn/

