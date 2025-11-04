Local crime writer launches Rockburn
James says, ‘Writing the first in a new series is really exciting. Rockburn rides a big motorbike and is very different to DCI Rick Castle. There are aspects of me in Castle, but writing Rockburn has been more escapist.’
After ten years working for the Metropolitan Police in London, James transferred to Greater Manchester Police. He worked at Stockport, then finished at Moss Side. 'Really,' he says, 'Moss Side finished me.'
Rockburn is ‘a turbo-charged, nine-darter of a thriller’ according to Caroline England, another Manchester crime writer.
James’s first book The Trail was published in 2020, and the sequel Cold Dawn followed a year later.
He has recently signed a publishing deal with Vinci Books; the fifth in the DCI Castle series is called The Rule of Threes and will be out in June 2026.
James’s books are available at local bookshops, online and from
