Local crime writer launches Rockburn

The front cover of Rockburn, James Ellson's new book

Moss Side Detective Inspector turned crime novelist James Ellson has written the first in a new series about a private investigator called Rockburn. Set in Manchester, the book starts with Rockburn finding an abandoned child in a bus-stop, but before he can ask questions, the two of them are being chased . . .

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James says, ‘Writing the first in a new series is really exciting. Rockburn rides a big motorbike and is very different to DCI Rick Castle. There are aspects of me in Castle, but writing Rockburn has been more escapist.’

After ten years working for the Metropolitan Police in London, James transferred to Greater Manchester Police. He worked at Stockport, then finished at Moss Side. 'Really,' he says, 'Moss Side finished me.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rockburn is ‘a turbo-charged, nine-darter of a thriller’ according to Caroline England, another Manchester crime writer.

James Ellson

James’s first book The Trail was published in 2020, and the sequel Cold Dawn followed a year later.

He has recently signed a publishing deal with Vinci Books; the fifth in the DCI Castle series is called The Rule of Threes and will be out in June 2026.

James’s books are available at local bookshops, online and from

https://jamesellson.com/product/rockburn/