Local author releases debut novel featuring a crime solving badger

Dr Steve Nash Writes

Steve Nash, an award-winning poet originally from Chesterfield and a former student of Brookfield Community School, will release his debut novel, Remington Platypus, on 31st July 2025 with Yorkshire-based indie publisher Northodox Press.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Remington Platypus is a bold and genre-defying literary crime novel. Remington Platypus is many things - badger, detective, Platypus by name, but not by nature.

When a grotesque body turns up in the city - a fusion of multiple species, Frankensteined together into something that should never have existed - he knows he can’t look the other way. Someone is making monsters. His boss wants him to walk away. The Murder wants him gone. Their syndicate of crows controls half of the city. In the shadows, the Rev, their enigmatic raven leader, watches. Silent. Patient. And far too powerful. Remington has never been good at playing it safe. But when nothing adds up, and no one is who they seem, who do you trust? In a city of fur, feathers, and fangs, where predators set the rules and prey vanish without a trace, Remington is about to learn that some monsters aren’t born—they’re made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve, who currently lectures at Leeds Beckett University, is best known for his poetry. He is a former Saboteur Award winner for Best Spoken Word Performer, having emerged from a shortlist that included Kae Tempest and Hollie McNish. The Derbyshire Times previously featured him when he was shortlisted for the same prize.

(Remington Platypus available to pre-order now from Waterstones and Northodox Press)

Born in Ripon and raised in Chesterfield, Steve credits his Derbyshire upbringing and education at Brookfield for nurturing his love of literature. “Chesterfield gave me my voice,” he reflects. “It’s a place I carry with me in everything I write.”

Remington Platypus is available now for pre-order directly from Northodox Press and Waterstones. You can follow Steve on social media at @stevenashwrites.