GeoStories launches Lockdown Stories on anniversary of UK going into lockdown in 2020

“We’re excited to have launched Lockdown Stories to coincide with the time we all went into lockdown in 2020,” says Amanda Pearce, writer and producer. “The response from people who we invited to submit their own stories of love in lockdown, was fantastic and we’re delighted to be able to share some very personal and impactful testimonies of personal resilience and the power of love. Not only will their work be available for everyone to hear across the world through their mobile phones via the app but we are also delighted to be able to exhibit them in the village of Eyam which also endured its first lockdown and social distancing in the 17th century.”