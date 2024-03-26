GeoStories launches Lockdown Stories on anniversary of UK going into lockdown in 2020
All of the stories are available from the free GeoStories app (search ‘GeoStories’ in App Store or Google Play). The two GPS triggered audio dramas, with augmented reality are based in Eyam in 1665.
People’s contributions to Love in a Pandemic have been recorded by voice actors, they include a series of poems and prose pieces that capture life at such a challenging time during the recent COVID pandemic. Fifteen writer’s works have been chosen for inclusion.
The Lockdown Stories project also features an exhibition of photos to accompany the stories, and a display of the writers’ contributions.
“We’re excited to have launched Lockdown Stories to coincide with the time we all went into lockdown in 2020,” says Amanda Pearce, writer and producer. “The response from people who we invited to submit their own stories of love in lockdown, was fantastic and we’re delighted to be able to share some very personal and impactful testimonies of personal resilience and the power of love. Not only will their work be available for everyone to hear across the world through their mobile phones via the app but we are also delighted to be able to exhibit them in the village of Eyam which also endured its first lockdown and social distancing in the 17th century.”
Anyone interested in finding out more about Geostories or downloading the free app can follow the GeoStories Facebook page @HelloGeoStories www.geostories.co.uk