Members discovered that the land was granted to Piers Legh and his wife Margaret D'anyers in 1398 which was known as Lyme Handley, a vast area. It was interesting to learn about the coat of arms. Apparently, Margaret's Grandfather Sir Thomas D'anyers had retrieved the Royal Standard at the Battle of Crecy by cutting the arm of the enemy off whilst holding the Royal Standard. There were a few gasps at this news and the Coat of Arms reflects this event.