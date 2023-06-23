Bloody history behind coat of arms
The speaker at Sparrowpit & District W.I. in June was Helen Blood who is a Volunteer for the National Trust at Lyme Park and gave a fascinating talk on the park.
By ANGELA WHITTAKER-AXONContributor
Published 23rd Jun 2023
Members discovered that the land was granted to Piers Legh and his wife Margaret D'anyers in 1398 which was known as Lyme Handley, a vast area. It was interesting to learn about the coat of arms. Apparently, Margaret's Grandfather Sir Thomas D'anyers had retrieved the Royal Standard at the Battle of Crecy by cutting the arm of the enemy off whilst holding the Royal Standard. There were a few gasps at this news and the Coat of Arms reflects this event.
Helen went on to explain the various building projects that the took place as the House was inherited by various members of the Legh family which gives us the Hall we know today. The vote of thanks was given by Wendy Ruddick.