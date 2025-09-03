Blockbuster West End musical ‘Blood Brothers’ hits the Buxton stage

Mickey (Sean Jones) and Eddie (Joe Sleight) swear to be blood brothers aged 7

As something of a coup for Buxton Opera House, acclaimed drama ‘Blood Brothers’ is now playing there until Saturday 6 September.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Written by Liverpool playwright Willy Russell (who is also known for ‘Educating Rita’ and ‘Shirley Valentine’), this show always makes a powerful impact -- so much so that it is known as the ‘standing ovation musical’. On opening night, the Buxton audience kept up the tradition, jumping to their feet at curtain call.

There are good reasons for the popularity of ‘Blood Brothers’. It has a riveting storyline leading to a shattering climax and strongly drawn, engaging characters. It exercises what Ken Dodd called ‘the chuckle muscle’ but also really grips the emotions. Add to this some memorable songs and you have all the ingredients for a wonderful theatrical experience. And this is a first-rate production!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The story focuses on Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, who is abandoned by her husband and left to provide for seven hungry children. She takes a job as a housekeeper with affluent Mrs Lyons in order to make ends meet. It is not long before her fragile world falls apart when she discovers she is pregnant yet again - this time with twins! Totally desperate, she enters a secret pact with her employer with devastating consequences.

The cast of 'Blood Brothers'

Mainstay of musical theatre, Vivienne Carlyle gives a standout performance as Mrs Johnstone, conveying her warmth, resilience and feistiness as well as the heartbreak she experiences. Her rendition of ‘Tell Me It’s Not True’ at the end is breathtaking. As her nemesis, Paula Tappenden plays glamorous, entitled Mrs Lyons, who is desperate to have a child and, as an adoptive mother, cloyingly protective. She portrays her descent into paranoia convincingly.

The twins are played brilliantly by Sean Jones (Mickey) and Joe Sleight (Eddie). They portray them as young children to great comic effect. Brought up separately, when their paths cross, they feel a strong connection to each other.Both actors differentiate their characters effectively. Mickey is mischievous and spontaneous with a strong Liverpool accent and a tendency to swear.Edward is unworldly and polite; he has been disciplined to be well-behaved and ‘talks posh’. Mickey struggles to make a living whereas Eddie’s life is smoothed by money and privilege.

Both brothers end up loving the same girl, Linda. Gemma Brodrick gives a nuanced performance, lighting up the stage with her humour and vitality but also conveying the adult Linda’s conflicted feelings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As narrator, Kristofer Harding comments on the action and underscores the tragic arc of the plot. His looming presence, along with references to omens and superstitions, creates a sense of foreboding. His vocals are just stunning! The supporting cast play a variety of roles in a highly versatile and vibrant way, with Michael Gillette as bad boy Sammy particularly impressive. The performers make an impact in the delivery of the songs and they are supported by a fabulous live band.

Linda Gemma Brodrick) and Mickey (Sean Jones) on their wedding day.

The striking set creates the impression of Liverpool, with the Liver buildings towering above the stage and the lights twinkling. On one side is a row of run-down terraced houses with one door boarded up (Mickey’s home) and on the other a large suburban villa with a balcony (Eddie’s abode). The backcloth changes to a country scene when the Johnstone and Lyons families move out of the city. Dramatic lighting enhances the mood: the stage turns blood-red just before the tragic denouement.

As well as being entertaining, this musical is thought-provoking. It asks important questions. How much does class affect our life chances? Is it genes or upbringing and environment which determine our personality and the trajectory of our lives? How much of what happens to us is predestined?

First performed in 1983, this musical has stood the test of time. On the first night in Buxton, there was a buzz among audience members as if they were seeing something special. They certainly were. Don’t miss it but do take some tissues!

There are further performances of ‘Blood Brothers’:

Wed 3- Sat 6 September at 7.30

Wed, Thu & Sat 2.30

Fri 7.30 (CAP)