Bank Holiday weekend tennis in the High Peak

Anyone for tennis?

Fine weather for the early May bank holiday weekend. Just weeks until Wimbledon. If you fancy a game of tennis, look no further than New Mills Tennis Club. Interested players can try our community tennis facility on an hourly booking basis. We also have membership offers.

All ages and abilities are welcome from beginner to advanced. Fully LTA accredited coaches available should you wish.

Social tennis runs several times a week including on Sunday mornings from 10.30am to 1pm.

For more information, or to book a court, please look for us on LTA Clubspark or social media.