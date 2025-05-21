Award-winning Comedian and BBC Radio 4 Star's New Show at Buxton Fringe 2025

Comedians’ Choice Award Winner and creator of BBC Radio 4’s The Dream Factory, Joz Norris has finally completed his life’s work and is ready to unveil it to the world via a spectacular one-off performance at the Buxton Fringe. But what exactly IS this mysterious project he's been working on? And now that he’s done it, what will he do next?

You Wait. Time Passes. is a new absurdist comedy show about ambition, obsession and closure. In the three years since his last Edinburgh Fringe hour, Joz discovered his true purpose and he returns now to share his completed work, his raison d’être, the thing that will define not just his work, but his very existence. Weaving together stand-up, character comedy, nonsense and philosophy, Joz Norris has created a hilarious and surprising exploration of workaholism, the meaning of success and the true cost of following your dreams.

You Wait. Time Passes. has been written by Joz Norris alongside creative collaborators/script consultants Miranda Holms (BBC Comedy Collective 2024, shortlisted for Funny Women Writing Award) and Christian Brighty (British Comedy Guide & Chortle Award nominee for Best Radio Sitcom) and is directed by Jon Brittain (Baby Reindeer, Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder & John Kearns’ live shows).

Joz Norris is an award-winning and critically acclaimed comic, writer and actor whose uniquely experimental, absurdist shows have seen him win Best Show in the Comedians’ Choice Awards and nominations for Chortle’s Best Variety Act and the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality.

Joz Norris created, co-wrote and starred in the BBC Radio 4 sitcom The Dream Factory (recommended in The Observer, Times, Telegraph and Mail on Sunday), his own comedy special A Small Talk On Small Talk and Useless Millennials with Roxy Dunn. Joz has also guest starred on BBC Radio 4’s The Now Show, The Many Wrongs of Lord Christian Brighty, The Train at Platform 4, Comedy Central’s Guessable and has written on new BBC series Horrible Science. In 2020 he adapted his planned live show You Build The Thing You Think You Are into a feature film which was hailed as one of the comedy highlights of the year by the Guardian and the Telegraph and his short film Dog House recently won Best Comedy Short at the UK Film Awards. Most recently he has written and produced a sitcom pilot,The Happiness Chain with director Ben Kent and set up film and new writing night Eggbox (alongside Miranda Holms) to showcase new short films and scripts. Joz has supported John Kearns on tour and is in high demand as a comedy director.

The show comes to the exciting Underground Venues programme at Spring Gardens as part of the Buxton Fringe on Saturday the 12th of July at 20:30pm. Tickets are available here - https://2025.underthefringe.com/shows/joz-norris