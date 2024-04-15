Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the success of the VictoriARTs 23 exhibition last November, reported in the Glossop Chronicle which featured over 40 local artists, the Friends of Victoria Hall have plans for a similar event in November 2024.

In the meantime however, they are organising the VictoriARTs "Trio" exhibition which will take place at Victoria Hall, Talbot Street, Glossop, SK13 7QD over the weekend of 27th and 28th April. The exhibition will provide an opportunity to see more extensive work of three very talented local artists, Elizabeth Dewey, Helen Gerrard and Chris Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elizabeth (Betty) produces much admired paintings, and has recently turned her talents to the art of collage to great effect.

Example of work by Elizabeth (Betty) Dewey

Helen (Mermaid Tales) has become a very popular local artist, with her fresh and highly original twists on Glossop scenes.

Chris is a very skilled artist, with a long history of animation and calligraphy work. In recent times, he has produced new work in the mosaic style.

More information about the artists can be found on the Friends of Victoria Hall Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition will be open between the hours of 11.00 am and 3.30 pm on both days. Refreshments will be on sale, but admission will be free of charge. Some of the artwork will be available for purchase.