The Peak District Artisans will display their creations in the beautifully restored assembly rooms at the Crescent Hotel in Buxton from July 6 to 8 where members will be on hand to meet visitors.

Art at the Crescent will include everything from fine art and ceramics to textiles and sculpture.

It is the second time the Peak District Artisans have been honoured to be invited by the Crescent Heritage Trust to show their work and this year’s showcase promises to be an extravaganza of creativity giving visitors to the exhibition the chance to purchase something beautiful and unique.

Peak District Artisans member Pam Smart's painting of Buxton Opera House.

Exhibiting artists for 2023 are: Claire Allam, Lottie Adams, Louise Edwards, Adrienne Brown, Joanna Allen, Elizabeth Forrest, Katherine Rhodes, Karin Sheldon, Sandra Orme, Judy Gilley, Ingrid Katarina Karlsson, Catriona Hall, Vivienne Sillar, Sally Ratcliffe, Jill Ray and Pam Smart.

Art at the Crescent is one of two major PDA events that will be in Buxton this July, as their annual showcase the Buxton Great Dome Art and Design Fair will also be held in the heart of the town from July 21 to 23.