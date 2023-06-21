Peak District Artisans return to historic Buxton hotel for summer showcase

More than a dozen members of the Peak District Artisans (PDA) association will be exhibiting their work in the assembly rooms at the Crescent Hotel over the weekend of July 6-8, timed to coincide with the opening of Buxton International Festival and its Fringe.

A spokesperson for the group said: “It is the second time the Peak District Artisans have been honoured to be invited by the Crescent Heritage Trust to show their work and this year’s showcase promises to be an extravaganza of creativity giving visitors to the exhibition the chance to purchase something totally beautiful and unique.”

Established in 1991, the PDA provides support for some of the most outstanding members of the region’s creative sector, whether they are at the start of an artistic journey or have achieved international renown for their work.

Head to the Crescent Assembly Rooms over the weekend of July 6 to see some exceptional local arts and crafts.

Members practice a wide variety of creative disciplines, typically inspired by the landscape and craft heritage of the region.

Among the show’s exhibitors are several based full-time in the High Peak, including Buxton’s photography and textile artist Adrienne Brown, landscape painters Judy Gilley and Sandra Orme, and architectural painter Pam Smart.

Chapel-en-le-Frith will be represented by mixed media artist Ingrid Katarina Karlsson, New Mills by textile printer Joanna Allen, and Tideswell by jeweller Sally Ratcliffe, as well as animal illustrator Catriona Hall, who is based in Rowarth.

Visiting from the edges of the national park, will be Matlock lino printer Lottie Adams; potter Claire Allam, and landscape artists Jill Ray and Katherine Rhodes, all from Sheffield; papermaker Elizabeth Forrest and ceramicist Vivienne Sillar, from Chesterfield; plus the multi-talented Staffordshire-based Louise Edwards and Cheshire silversmith Karin Sheldon.

Birdsong by the Buxton artist Adrienne Brown.

Art at the Crescent is the first of two major PDA events that will be in Buxton next month, with the the Buxton Great Dome Art and Design Fair following over the weekend of July 21-23.

For full details, go to www.peakdistrictartisans.co.uk.

