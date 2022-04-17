Organisers call for entries to Buxton flowerpot trail with jubilee theme

The annual tradition sees participants across Buxton and surrounding villages craft unique sculptures out of flowerpots and put them on display where they can bring a little cheer to passers-by.

Ali Quas-Cohen, artistic director of trail organisers Funny Wonders, said: “The theme this year, is obviously the jubilee. We did have other plans but we can’t really go with anything else this year. So get thinking platinum, red, white and blue.

“Due to this, we’re bringing the trail forward a month so all the flowerpot creations can be out during the jubilee weekend at the start of June and contribute to the town’s decorations. However, as usual, you don’t need to align with the theme, you’re welcome to come up with anything you like.”

The trail simply aims to bring a smile and everyone in and around Buxton is welcome to get involved.

The extended trail season will run right through to July, tying in to the Buxton Festival Fringe, and Ali hopes the national celebrations for the Queen’s jubilee might encourage more people to take part than ever before.

She said: “If you’re getting involved for the first time, have no fear. Simple flowerpot people are easy to make – they’re just knots in string - and there’s no real right or wrong way to do it.

“If you need some pointers, making instructions and videos are available on our website www.funnywonders.org.uk. We ask that you don’t buy new pots – it’s all about finding creative uses for old resources.”

Anyone in need of supplies can pick up some free flowerpots from Funny Wonders’ stall at the Buxton spring fair on Monday, May 2, or the Rotary summer fair at the Pavilion Gardens on Saturday, May 28.

The trail is an opportunity to let your imagination take flight.

The group will be also holding an outdoor workshop at the Green Man Gallery on the afternoon of Saturday, May 14, 2-4pm, to help people get started.

The deadline to register a location for the trail is Sunday, May 29. Email [email protected] to sign up or request further details not available on the website.

This year’s trail is being supported by contributions from Derbyshire County Council members’ community leadership fund and High Peak Borough Council’s councillor initiative fund.

Flowerpots can be displayed in gardens, on gateposts, door steps or in windows or anywhere else. so long as they are visible from a public walkway.