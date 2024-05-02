Chapel artists showcase talent

Peak Vision Arts invite you to join them in a celebration of art as they once again take part in Derbyshire Open Arts weekend on the 25th, 26th and 27th May at 89 Market Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith, SK23 0JD from 10am to 5pm.
The Chapel based group offers a diversity of artistic expression. Each artist works in a different medium and individual style, resulting in an exciting showcase with a wide range of unique and high quality products for visitors to buy.

Peak Vision Arts is made up of the following artists:-

Ingrid Katarina Karlsson - is a narrative artist inspired by places, wildlife and stories, using mono printing, collage and machine stitch in her work.

Peak Vision Artists with guest Em HotenPeak Vision Artists with guest Em Hoten
Louise Neilson - creates unique handmade ceramic pieces inspired by naturally created patterns, forms and textures in the changing landscape.

Julia Brownsword - creates mixed media collages of her journeys through the landscape and digitally transfers these images onto fabric to make various products.

Jan Hoyle - uses fibres and fabric in a tactile exploration of the landscape, infusing her work with rich and vibrant colours.

This year Peak Vision Arts are joined by Em Hoten another local artist who creates original rich, atmospheric landscapes and wildlife images, exploring colour, light and shadow through oils and cold wax medium.

The result of this collaboration of talented artists is a captivating display of work that they look forward to sharing with you.