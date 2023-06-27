News you can trust since 1852
A Unique Experience: The Month of Art at Hopton Hall

Budding artists are being invited to visit Hopton Hall, it’s rose gardens and café during the Month of Art in July.
By Callum RileyContributor
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read

The garden is open from 10:30am to 4pm, every Thursday to Sunday. Along with the 2km rose garden walk, Café Impromptu, part of the same group as Hopton Hall, has a 75 seat restaurant open in the grounds.

Some of the artists planned to attend Hopton Hall include: Vice President of the Royal Institute of Oil Painters, Haidee-Jo Summers, Kathryn Watson, Jo Polmear, Jenny Aitken, Martin Sloman, Mandy-Jayne Ahlfors, Liz Wellby. Craig Longmuir and Roger Allen .

At the end of July both a professional and an amateur artist will be awarded with a £1,000 commission to be permanently displayed at Hopton Hall. To take part in the Month of Art, simply turn up and get creative.

Hopton Hall Rose GardensHopton Hall Rose Gardens
Entry is £5 per adult and £2.50 per child aged 6 to 16. Parking is free of charge. For more information, visit the Hopton Hall Website

