The garden is open from 10:30am to 4pm, every Thursday to Sunday. Along with the 2km rose garden walk, Café Impromptu, part of the same group as Hopton Hall, has a 75 seat restaurant open in the grounds.

Some of the artists planned to attend Hopton Hall include: Vice President of the Royal Institute of Oil Painters, Haidee-Jo Summers, Kathryn Watson, Jo Polmear, Jenny Aitken, Martin Sloman, Mandy-Jayne Ahlfors, Liz Wellby. Craig Longmuir and Roger Allen .

At the end of July both a professional and an amateur artist will be awarded with a £1,000 commission to be permanently displayed at Hopton Hall. To take part in the Month of Art, simply turn up and get creative.

Hopton Hall Rose Gardens