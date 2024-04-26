Art Trail: calling all artists

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New Mills Festival is delighted to announce the return of the Art Trail for 2024. which will take place across the town from the 13th to the 29th September. The Art Trail is an integral part of New Mills Festival; a special time in the town’s calendar.

Submissions are now open to artists wishing to take part in the two-week trail and will close at midnight June 21st 2024. It is free to apply whether you are a local artist or from further afield; all are welcome!There will be a charge of £20 made to successful artists for inclusion in the Art Trail promotional material.

Joanna Allen, Art Trail co-ordinator, is delighted to welcome this exciting event back to New Mills Festival, and encourages artists at all stages of their career and working in any medium to apply. ‘The curated Trail will take you on a journey through New Mills showcasing a wide range of high-quality art. Each year is different, and we are excited to see what this year will bring.’

New Mills artist Clare Allan's artworks displayed in the window of Sett Valley Cycles.

Recently voted fourth best place in the country to live, New Mills town is turned into a ‘gallery’ during the Art Trail. The event attracts mixture of artists and makers, including painting, printmaking, ceramics, 3D and textiles. More than 70 local businesses are taking part, displaying artists’ work in the windows of a wide range of different venues.

Alongside applications from artists for the shop window displays, the organisers are particularly interested in hearing from artists who would like to tackle one of the larger spaces in the town, either for an installation or a group display.