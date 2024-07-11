Archaeology event for families in the Peak District National Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A free event for families who are fascinated by how people lived in the past is being provided by the Peak District National Park at Castleton Visitor Centre on Friday 26 July.

The drop-in event will include archaeological fun and activities for all the family to learn about the archaeology of Castleton and the Peak District.

National Park archaeologists will be at the event to answer people’s questions about archaeology.

Senior conservation archaeologist Natalie Ward said: “We hope families will come along and join in the hands-on activities and games.

“We want kids to delve into the dig pits and see what they can uncover, make their own Arbor Low stone circle, known as the ‘Stonehenge of the North’, or make a Bronze Age pygmy pot to take home.

“People will be able to learn about the recent discoveries of Castleton Historical Society and find out about the heritage they have unearthed from beneath our feet.

“And, we will be joined by Meghan King, the Portable Antiquities Scheme's finds liaison officer for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire who will be showing and identifying finds, and answering questions too.”

Visitors should book a slot to speak to Meghan about identifying their own finds by contacting her direct by phone 01332 641901 or email: [email protected]

Families can join in and get involved with the archaeology-themed activities.

The Family Archaeology Day is on Friday 26 July, from 11am to 4pm, at Castleton visitor centre.

The event is wheelchair and pushchair friendly, and dogs on leads are allowed.

This is a free event. Just turn up and enjoy the day.

The event is organised by the Peak District National Park as part of the Council for British Archaeology’s Festival of Archaeology 2024 to help celebrate cultural heritage and encourage more people to get involved in archaeology.