The New Mills & District Railway Modellers Club (NMDRM) is resuming its annual exhibition on Sat/Sun 25th/26th February 2023 at the Chapel en le Frith Leisure Centre. This year there will be over 17 layouts of different gauges, which most will be new showings at this event. There will also over 15 traders/modelling demos/local railway societies in attendance.The venue is all ground floor located and fully accessible with all facilities (toilets/catering) and with free on site car parking and free admission to accompanied children under 16yrs. The proceeds of the exhibition are donated to local causes