An exhibition of contemporary art inspired by neolithic lives and stories

Well Keepers Art Group, a Serpentine Community Garden project, led by artist Ruby Sufi opens their Exhibition showcasing the work of participants.

This fascinating exhibition will include artwork created using fibres and inks from native plants and expressive poetry contemplating deep time.

Women involved in the 12-week art project journeyed back in time to discover and imagine the lives of neolithic women who once lived at Lismore Fields, an archaeological scheduled monument in Buxton.

“Well Keepers Art Group traverses deep time to ask questions about women's experiences and challenges, then and now, to share skills and tales, supporting each other in a journey of compassionate self-discovery through the process of learning and creating art,”. Ruby Sufi Lead Artist, Well Keepers Art Group

Well Keepers Art Exhibition

Participants were immersed in ancient methods of working with natural materials to create artwork, poetry and sculpture alongside learning ways to process native flowers and herbs for natural remedies.

“What a privilege it has been to be a part of WKAG, a group of women working, learning and healing together. Using knowledge and traditions handed down through the ages. We harnessed the medicinal power of flowers to create healing, therapeutic remedies together. As a group we made herbal oil and salves, but in the process found safety and the even more powerful remedy of understanding and friendship” Melissa Koontz-Garboden Serpentine Community Gardeniser

This project showcases the social and health outcomes of creative activity in green spaces and champions environmentally responsible art. All art created in this project uses compostable materials and will be returned to the Serpentine Community Garden to provide micro habitats and nesting materials for insects and birds.

“I’ve really enjoyed the workshops; I’ve learnt new skills such as wet felting and how to make cordage from nettles. I think what has been lovely is that it was a group of women with shared experiences, a safe space to explore ideas in a supported non-judgemental environment, I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to be part of the workshops.” Sarah participant

The Well Keepers Art Group exhibition opens at The Green Man Gallery from 31st October through to November 19th.