All aboard for a great day out…

PODCAST listeners are being invited to take a ride on some of the Peak District’s most beautiful bus journeys as part of campaign to encourage more people to leave their cars at home.

Volunteers from the Buxton Town Team community group have joined forces with producer and editor Maria Passingham to launch the Great Days Out on the bus from Buxton podcast series.

Listeners can join Maria on bus journeys from Buxton to Hartington, Hayfield, New Mills and Matlock Bath, discovering a host of visitor attractions and enjoying conversations with people along the way.

The podcaster, who recently moved to Buxton from Manchester, discovered the Town Team’s Great Days Out on the bus from Buxton booklet after joining the group.

Maria (left) and Sarah at the 442 stop in Hartington

She says: “I’ve been here for over a year now and I’ve done shamefully little exploring, so I thought I would use the booklet to plan some trips – and make some podcasts.”

In planning her series, Maria worked with Sarah Rawlinson, a director of the Town Team and member of its Sustainable Travel Group.

Sarah had researched the routes covered in the booklet after reading that the 442 service between Buxton and Hartington had been ranked by the Sunday Times as one of the eight best bus rides in the country.

“I didn’t have a car and I wanted a great day out,” says Sarah. “So, I spent the winter travelling on all the local routes with a friend – and realised that there’s a huge variety of places to discover and things to do if you hop on a bus in Buxton.

“The drivers are really helpful and operators like High Peak Buses all have apps, so you can plan your journey and buy your ticket on your phone – and check when the next bus is due!”

To join Maria on her great days out, visit the media page at www.buxtontownteam.org. The first two episodes will be available from 3rd July.

Copies of the group’s bus booklets can be downloaded from the website, or purchased for £2 from the Pump Room visitor centre in Buxton.