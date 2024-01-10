Ali Baba Flies into New Mills Art Theatre

Who doesn’t love a good traditional Pantomime and – there’s loads to love about New Mills Art Theatre’s production of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves.

A folk tale from the Arabian Nights is an unusual choice, but the cast can’t wait to show audiences what a cracking panto it is. Isaac Fletcher-Shaw plays Ali Baba, a young woodcutter, with the heroine of the story Marjana, his loyal and clever friend, played by Jazz Lomas – they save the day!

Christmas celebrations are over and New Year parties too – not much to look forward to? Oh yes there is! Come to the home of panto and have a good laugh – bring all the family to see this very funny production, full of jokes for all ages. An absolute must in any panto is an outrageous Dame and they definitely have it in Fatima Fandango, whose poor gofer, Mustaffa Screwloose, doesn’t always get it right.

There’s Bashim & Grabbit a couple of bumbling dafties, the beautiful Princess Jasmine and Crown Prince Haroun and Asbad a very nasty dangerous baddie. Alsatia and Caterina the bad and good immortal spirits battle it out from beginning to the end of the story. All through the show a strong company of singers and dancers perform songs we all know.

Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves is at the New Mills Art Theatre on 2,3,4 & 9,10 February

There arethree matinees starting at 2.15pm if you want to bring little ones to the panto – Saturday 3 & Sunday 4 February and Saturday 10 February - but book your tickets now as all matinees are always a sell-out.

Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves is playing on 2,3,4 & 9,10 February at New Mills Art Theatre, on Jodrell Street. Tickets: http://www.ticketsource.co.uk/arttheatrepantomime (Booking fees apply)

Evening Performances at 7.15pm: Friday 2, Friday 9, Saturday 10 February 2024. Matinee Performances at 2.15pm: Saturday 3, Sunday 4, Saturday 10 February (Matinees sell out very quickly)

Adults £14 - Under 16's £12 - Boxes (4 x seats) £60 Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

