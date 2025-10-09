Adventure film night on behalf of Buxton Mountain Rescue Team

Buxton Brewery are hosting an adventure film night on 22 October on behalf of Buxton Mountain Rescue Team at Trackside.

The film tour was put together by ex Buxton resident Jimmy Hyland. Jimmy, was Rescue by the team, about 10 years ago, following which he then started the training process to join the team.

Jimmy now lives in Scotland and works as an adventure film maker. He has teamed up with Buxton Brewery to put on an adventure film night, which includes films that were shown at both Kendle and Sheffield film festivals, at Trackside on the 22nd October at 7pm.

All the proceeds from the ticket sales are being donated by Buxton Brewery to the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team.

Tickets are on sale via the Buxton Brewery Trackside website