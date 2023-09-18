Kate Tickle, an actress from Buxton, Derbyshire is urging her local community to take part in Walk for Parkinson’s at Chatsworth House on Saturday 23 September to help Parkinson’s UK fund vital research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.

Kate, 37, from Buxton, was inspired to get involved and fundraise for Parkinson’s UK because her Mum, Betty, was diagnosed a couple of years ago and will be taking part alongside Betty, her father Peter and her music producer husband, David Tickle. As well as funds, she hopes to raise awareness of Parkinson’s.

Kate said: “After Mum’s diagnosis it really brought our attention to this illness and we want to do all we can to help raise money and awareness.

"We are really looking forward to walking with others and bringing along a jovial spirit with fellow individuals who also have friends and loved ones going through the same struggles. It would mean the world to us to help towards finding a cure for Parkinson’s!”

Kate with her mum Betty

Kate is also calling on others to join her in taking part. Money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s will help fund Parkinson’s UK’s vital work to accelerate breakthroughs in research.

There are two distances on offer to suit everyone, these include a shorter, family-friendly 2.4 mile route which is fully accessible, and a 6 mile route for those wanting to take on more of a challenge.

Walkers will warm up together, walk together, and finish together as they start and end their walk with other members of the Parkinson’s community.

At the event village, there will be stalls offering information and support, as well as a dedicated area where attendees can discover people’s reasons for taking part in the event.

Katie Thomas, Community Fundraiser for the East Midlands at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Parkinson's is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world.

"In the East Midlands alone there are 10,995 people living with the condition. Every hour, two more people in the UK are diagnosed, meaning 1 in 37 people alive today will be diagnosed with Parkinson's in their lifetime.

“There’s no cure for Parkinson’s. Yet. But if we all come together and take part in Walk for Parkinson’s, we can make a difference to the lives of people with Parkinson’s. We can make breakthroughs. We can find a cure.

“Whatever your age or fitness level, we’d love to see you at Chatsworth House to Walk for Parkinson’s. Take the first step and sign up today!”

It costs just £12 to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s (under 18s go free!) and it's suggested you try and raise £50 in sponsorship.

All walkers will receive a fundraising pack with tips and advice, sponsorship forms and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on the day.

As well as walkers, the charity is on the look-out for volunteers to help on the day.