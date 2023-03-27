News you can trust since 1852
A new community-choir launches in Bollington.

Award-winning conductor Hannah Brine is launching a new community-choir in Bollington.

By Abby FeethamContributor
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Bollington Singers is launching in April
Bollington Singers will rehearse at Bollington Cross Primary School on Wednesday evenings from 7.00 pm to 8.30 pm starting from April 26th. Led by award-winning conductor Hannah Brine, the choir is for anyone who loves to sing; you don't need to have any experience, just enthusiasm.

Hannah has founded similar choirs in the High Peak, London and Leicester; her choirs have performed at events including the BBC Proms, Royal Variety Show and Olivier Awards.

Hannah sayid: “We will be singing a wide range of repertoire so there will be something for everyone. I am a trained singing teacher so even those who think their voices are best kept to the privacy of their own showers will be surprised at how fantastic they can sound with a bit of coaching.”

For more details & to book a free taster please visit: www.bollingtonsingers.co.uk

