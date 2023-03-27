Bollington Singers will rehearse at Bollington Cross Primary School on Wednesday evenings from 7.00 pm to 8.30 pm starting from April 26th. Led by award-winning conductor Hannah Brine, the choir is for anyone who loves to sing; you don't need to have any experience, just enthusiasm.

Hannah sayid: “We will be singing a wide range of repertoire so there will be something for everyone. I am a trained singing teacher so even those who think their voices are best kept to the privacy of their own showers will be surprised at how fantastic they can sound with a bit of coaching.”