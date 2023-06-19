A miniature world returns to Buxton's Pavilion Gardens with model railway exhibition

A spokesperson said: “It was always our intention to create a quality and sustainable not for profit event for the region and the strong support we received in 22 has given us a confident position from which to take the show forwards

“This year we have brought together 20 exceptional working layouts from as far afield as Somerset, London and North Yorkshire, which range from simple shelf sized models to ones over 50ft long and requiring many operators. Again we are blessed with strong support from national modelling societies and heritage railways and an array of model retailers. All of whom will be on hand to explain their interests and freely give knowledgeable and helpful advice to accomplished modellers and non modellers alike.”

Railway modelling has in recent years enjoyed an increased public awareness in the main stream media and events like Railex Buxton give people the opportunity to witness close up and learn about this fascinating and rewarding pastime.

Narrow gauge industrial modelling at its finest is represented this year by Coleford built by John Wilkes from Oxford.

The spokesperson added: “We want dearly for visitors to take away a new or renewed interest in our hobby and show, becoming return customers, assisting in the development of the event. National standard shows of this quality in public venues as attractive as the Pavilion Gardens are expensive to stage and its only through the generous support of everyone attending that we can do so, for which we are truly thankful.

“Last year the show proved very popular which was reassuring, but we suggest anyone local enough to do so or those only wanting a shorter visit to think about coming later in the day. When you will be able to take advantage of our post 3pm discount and it will be easier to see the exhibits. You are welcome to bring a collapsible step stool to assist a small child’s view as some of the models are over 3ft high. Push chairs are not allowed inside the show but we can be stored during your visit.”

Standard adult admission is £9, or £7 after 3pm daily and accompanied children get in for free. For more information, see www.railexbuxton.co.uk