A fun-packed June Jamboree Weekend in store at Gulliver’s Kingdom

A scout group visits Gulliver’s.

Scouts, Brownies, Beavers, Rainbows, Guides and other uniformed groups will come together at Gulliver’s Kingdom theme park next month for a fantastic Jamboree Weekend.

The Matlock Bath resort, in the beautiful Peak District National Park, will welcome all uniformed groups for the weekend of June 21 and 22, for two days of theme park fun.

There is a special discounted admission price for Jamboree Weekend of £12 per person for groups of 20 or more, with one free ‘leader’ place with every nine children – with the price including access to all the park rides, attractions and shows, in addition to many special themed activities.

To book your group’s place, email [email protected] or call the hotline team on 01925 444 888.

The event takes place across all four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts and is part of a three-year partnership between Gulliver’s and The Scout Association. The agreement builds on the importance of friendship, leadership, adventure and community through practical skills, outdoor learning and indoor activities and a series of special experiences and adventures.

As part of the partnership, Gulliver’s is sponsoring the Beavers ‘My Outdoor Challenge’ Badge. Designed for Beavers aged six to eight, the badge is earned by embarking on a sleepover or camp, completing mini challenges along the way.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “We have loved our Jamboree Weekends over the last couple of years and the team is really looking forward to welcoming all the uniformed groups back again next month for what promises to be a fantastic couple of days. Scouting and Girlguiding offers great opportunities for young people to learn new skills, explore new places, and meet new people.

“A further Jamboree Weekend is also planned for 27 and 28 September 2025 which can also be booked now.”

There is a special rate for group sleepovers for Jamboree Weekend, with prices from £55 per person.

Gulliver’s Kingdom has a wide range of accommodation options, including our fully sheltered camping area, located right next to the park and ideal for visits by uniformed groups. Other accommodation choices include themed Pirate Cabins, Promenade Rooms and Princess or Wizard Suites.

To find out more about Jamboree Weekend, visit: www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk/jamboree-weekend-june

The park is open 10.30am-5.00pm at weekends and during school holidays.

Gulliver’s Kingdom opened in 1978, the first of the four themed resort parks in the Gulliver’s family. Gulliver’s World in Warrington opened in 1989, followed by Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes in 1999 and Gulliver’s Valley in South Yorkshire in 2020.