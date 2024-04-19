A concert for your diaries: 'A Touch of Spring'
Chapel Male Voice Choir are embarking on a new chapter in their over 100 years history.
We begin a new era under the Baton of our new Musical Director, James Hibbert, with a concert on behalf of Dove Holes Methodist Church. This takes place on Saturday 11th May at 7.30 pm. Admission is 'pay on the door' at £10, including refreshments.
We are also pleased to welcome locally based renowned soprano Alicia Hill who will be joining us singing a varied programme.