A concert for your diaries: 'A Touch of Spring'

Chapel Male Voice Choir are embarking on a new chapter in their over 100 years history.
By John GoodchildContributor
Published 19th Apr 2024, 12:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

We begin a new era under the Baton of our new Musical Director, James Hibbert, with a concert on behalf of Dove Holes Methodist Church. This takes place on Saturday 11th May at 7.30 pm. Admission is 'pay on the door' at £10, including refreshments.

We are also pleased to welcome locally based renowned soprano Alicia Hill who will be joining us singing a varied programme.