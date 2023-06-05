News you can trust since 1852
A blooming lovely afternoon in Parwich

As the summer equinox is celebrated across Derbyshire, what better way to enjoy this special time of year than by visiting one of the gems of the White Peak.
By Viv MicklefieldContributor
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST

On Sunday June 25, Parwich and District Horticultural Society once again stage Open Gardens, which sees residents across this delightful village throwing open their gates between 1pm and 6pm.

From cottage gardens bursting with summer blooms and sprouting vegetable plots, to the formal grounds of Parwich Hall it’s sure to be a riot of colour and inspiration. Along with plenty of opportunities to enjoy the glorious views across the rooftops and surrounding countryside. Cream teas will be served at the Memorial Hall between 2pm and 5pm,with locally grown plants on sale too.

Tickets for Parwich Open Gardens cost £5 per adult, with under 16s free, and are available to purchase on the day at the Memorial Hall. This is a fundraising event and monies raised enable donations to be made to other village organisations.

From cottage gardens bursting with summer blooms and sprouting vegetable plots, to the formal grounds of Parwich Hall it's sure to be a riot of colour and inspiration in the village
From cottage gardens bursting with summer blooms and sprouting vegetable plots, to the formal grounds of Parwich Hall it’s sure to be a riot of colour and inspiration in the village
