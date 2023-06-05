On Sunday June 25, Parwich and District Horticultural Society once again stage Open Gardens, which sees residents across this delightful village throwing open their gates between 1pm and 6pm.

From cottage gardens bursting with summer blooms and sprouting vegetable plots, to the formal grounds of Parwich Hall it’s sure to be a riot of colour and inspiration. Along with plenty of opportunities to enjoy the glorious views across the rooftops and surrounding countryside. Cream teas will be served at the Memorial Hall between 2pm and 5pm,with locally grown plants on sale too.

Tickets for Parwich Open Gardens cost £5 per adult, with under 16s free, and are available to purchase on the day at the Memorial Hall. This is a fundraising event and monies raised enable donations to be made to other village organisations.