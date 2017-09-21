Impractical Jokers live show tickets up for grabs

American comedy sensations, the Impractical Jokers, are bringing their new show to our shores - and you could win free tickets to it.

They are heading for Sheffield Arena on October 7 as part of a nationwide tour.

Impractical Jokers has been a smash-hit for truTV and was created by New York comedy troupe The Tenderloins who star in the show and are its executive producers.

Recently green-lit for its seventh season, Impractical Jokers follows The Tenderloins as they coerce one another into doing public pranks while being filmed by hidden cameras.

The Tenderloins have built a huge live show following in the USA, performing more than 80 shows a year including a three-night sold out run at New York’s legendary Radio City Music Hall.

Tickets, priced £33.60 and £44.80 (including booking fees) are available through Sheffield Arena's website, www.flydsaarena.co.uk through the ticket hotline on 0114 256 56 56 or in person from Sheffield Arena box office. There are also a limited number of gold circle & VIP packages priced £61.60 and £112 (including booking fees).

To win tickets for the show at Sheffield Arena, tell us in which American city The Tenderloins are based.

Email the answer, with your name, address and daytime phone number, marking Jokers in the status bar, to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk

The closing date for entries is noon on Thursday, September 28, 2017. Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.