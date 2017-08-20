Present Company stages Camelot

Present Company will stage legendary romantic musical Camelot about the love triangle of King Arthur, Queen Guenevere and Lancelot du Lac.
Running at Buxton Opera House from August 24 to 26, Camelot tells of the heroic knights of the Round Table embattled with the forces of evil, fairies, folklore and magic. Drama teachers David Partridge from Belper and Rachael-Louisa Bray of Chesterfield play the king and queen while singing teacher Jon Morris, of Derby, plays Lancelot. Craig Arme, from Hucknall is cast as Mordred, the king’s illegitimate son. Camelot is from the heyday of musical theatre. The show was written by Alan J Lerner and Frederick Loewe, whose iconic My Fair Lady is a universal favourite. Performances are nightly at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.
For more details, visit www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk
