What’s On guide

Thursday, December 1

Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra at Sheffield City Hall at 7.30pm. Tickets £40.70. Contact 0114 2789 789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Friday, December 2

Christmas Festival at Barrow Hill Methodist Community Hall featuring Santa Claus grotto, stalls and tea room.

Social sequence dance at Calow Community Centre, 8pm to 10pm. New beginner’s class 6.30pm to 7.45pm. Call 0114 3277 670.

The Sensational 60s Experience: The Tour That Never Ends at Sheffield City Hall at 7.30pm. Tickets £28.60. Contact 0114 2789 789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Saturday, December 3

Christmas fayre in Cutthorpe Institute from 2pm to 4.30pm. Various stalls, raffle, tombola, tea and cakes. All proceeds will go towards the purchase of the building.

Modern sequence dance at Calow Community Centre, 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Call 0114 3277 670.

A Christmas Spectacular of Brass and Comedy with the Brighouse & Rastrick Band and Norman Prince at Buxton Opera House at 7.30pm. Tickets £16-£20. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Derby Concert Orchestra perform A Countdown To Christmas at Derby Cathedral. 7pm. For more details, see www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk

Sunday, December 4

Andy Powell, with special guest Sara Creeney, sings jazz numbers at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre at 1pm. Tickets £7 (advance), £9 (on door). Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Tuesday, December 6

Social sequence dance at Calow Community Centre from 1.30pm to 4pm. Contact 0114 3277 670.

Christmas Memories at Sheffield City Hall’s memorial hall at 2.30pm. Tickets £13.20. Contact 0114 2789 789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Kate Rusby At Christmas as Sheffield City Hall at 7.30pm. Tickets £30.80 and £22 (under 16s). Contact 0114 2789 789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Wednesday, December 7

Lunchtime Choir at Sheffield City Hall at 12.30pm. Tickets £5.50. Contact 0114 2789 789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Modern sequence dance at Calow Community Centre, 7pm to 10.30pm. Contact 0114 3277 670.