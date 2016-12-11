Touring US aces to play Derby gig

The Venue in Derby plays host to the touring band Every Time I Die on December 14.

The powerful new album from the Buffalo -based hardcore band is called Low Teens. On their eighth full-length effort, vocalist Keith Buckley, guitarists Andy Williams and Jordan Buckley, drummer Daniel Davison, and bassist Steve Micciche deliver their most poignant and impassioned work yet.

Recorded with producer/engineer Will Putney (Acacia Strain, Body Count, Exhumed), Low Teens was largely shaped by a harrowing experience that took place last December.

While on tour in Toronto, Buckley got a call that his wife had been sent to the hospital with a life-threatening pregnancy complication, and immediately raced home to be by her side.

“I was facing death, not in a symbolic sort of ‘cyclical change’ metaphor, but literally,” Buckley recalls.

Although both wife and daughter survived the ordeal, the moment of crisis had a lasting impact and played a major role in the making of Low Teens. “It was abject helplessness, and that entirely new feeling opened up a lot of questions about place and purpose,” Buckley says of writing for the intensely emotional album.

For ticket details for the Derby gig, see http://www.livemusicderby.co.uk

Photo by Joshua Halling