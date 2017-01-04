Indie band Space head for Buxton

Nineties Indie band Space are bring the feelgood vibes to Buxton.

They play at the Pavilion Arts Centre on February 9 as part of a tour to plug their latest studio album Give Me Your Future.

The group came to prominence in the 1990s with hits including Female of the Species, Me and You Versus the World and The Ballad of Tom Jones.

After a six-year break, they reunited in 2011 to make new music.

Their new album wasproduced by Grammy and BRIT award winning producer Steve Levine, who has worked with The Clash, Culture Cub, Beach Boys, Deniece Williams and Gary Moore to name a few.

Space have sold over two million albums worldwide with titles including Spiders, Tin Planet, Suburban Rock and Roll and Attack of the Mutant 50ft Kebab.

The band continues to write gritty and creatively interesting pop songs, making for a feelgood night of new music combined with 90s nostalgia.

Tickets for their gig on February 9 cost £15 and discounts are available. Call 01298 72190 or visit www.buxotonoperahouse.org.uk