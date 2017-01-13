Forever in Blue Jeans offers the pick of country and rock ‘n’ roll hits

Singers and musicians will be celebrating the best in country music and rock ‘n’ roll when the show Forever In Blue Jeans hits Derbyshire.

This big hearted show, which plays at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, January 15, features songs from Patsy Cline, Garth Brooks, Elvis Presley, Billy Ray Cyrus, The Mavericks, Tammy Wynette, The Carpenters and Carol King to hits from the great Western musicals such as Oklahoma and Paint Your Wagon plus many, many more.

The energetic company is led by TV and radio recording artiste Carole Gordon who originates from Leek and is looking forward to being back in her local area again. Carole toured with both Tammy Wynette and Boxcar Willie and was also a success in the USA with an invitation to represent Great Britain in Nashville, Tennessee. Carole also stars in FHP’s latest production “Voice of The Heart - Karen Carpenter” which is a great success in the UK theatres.

The show features two vocalists and dancers, Rachel Cantrell and Gary Thatcher. Rachel featured in the children’s West End hit musical Casper and Gary has just finished a stint in the national touring production of Grease.

The talented Red Hot Blue Jeans Band perform stunning instrumentals throughout the show with musical director Martyn Cooper on keyboards, John Blackburn on drums and percussion, Andy Saphir on lead guitar and vocals, and Graham Walker is on bass and vocals.

Tickets cost £25 and are available from the Opera House box office on 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk