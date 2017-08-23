Thursday, August 24

Imbue. The Venue, Derby.

Friday, August 25

The Nutty Boys and The Sound Thieves. Mods v Rockers Summer Bash. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Hotter Than Hell. Tribute to Kiss. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Junction Acoustic. The Golden Eagle, Derby.

Dark Lightning. Tap Haus, Mansfield Woodhouse.

Saturday, August 26

Fleet Art showcase, Newton Park, Race For The Prize, Joby Fletcher (Elvis), Nick McCann, Jade Martin, Chris Daines, Shelly, Scott Makepiece, J&T, No Danger. Ripley Music Festival fundraiser from 1pm. Holly Bush pub, Marehay, Ripley.

Hi-On Maiden. Tribute to Iron Maiden. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Brothers In Soul. Old Whittington Social Club, Chesterfield.

Paul Santana (Paper Lace member). Hilltop WM Club, Bolsover.

The Carnival. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Karen Starr. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

Born In Brookly. Brimington Social Club.

Adrian Berry. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

Dark Lightning. Double Top, Inkersall.

Pint Of Mild. Black Diamond, Creswell.

Fuzzy Felt World. Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

Matlock Bath Soul Bash. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Bad Penny. Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

Liam Kelly. Alfreton Town Supporters Club.

Spirit of the 60’s. Five-piece harmony band. Enterprise Club, Ilkeston.

Starscreen. The Golden Eagle, Derby.

Electric Jet. The Lodge, Derby.

Sunday, August 27

One Drop, Bad Language, Groundhog Days, Some Kinda Mushroom, Midlife Krisis, Origin, Nitro Glitz, Escape Plan, Five To Three, Pyro, Take The Seven. GrouseFest from 12noon to 10.30pm. The Grouse, Chesterfield.

Early Morning Shakes, The Carnival, Schaeffer, The Suffragettes, Full Throttle, Fahrenheit, Angry Jesters, Bad Language, After Hours. Rock The Ark festival from 1pm. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Pint Of Mild. Old Hall Hotel, Hope, 2pm to 5pm.

Dark Lightning. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road, Chesterfield.

Russ Dennett’s Wilder Bunch hosts open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Thunder Roadz. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, 3.30pm start. Fuzzy Felt Wiorld. The Milton’s Head, Buxton, 4pm.

Katie Barlow. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Danny Herod. Brimington Social Club.

Norther n Soul teatime special with Dave ‘Proddy’ Pearce. Sun Inn, Chesterfield, from 5pm.

Egypt play at Clowne Community Centre.

Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Maxine Santanna. Alfreton Town Supporters Club.

Monday, August 28

Pint of Mild. Mowfest at Barley Mow, Bonsall.

Past Masters. Butchers Arms, Brimington, from 4pm. Northern Soul and Motown. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Dark Lightning. New Inn, Tupton, 7pm.

Lil Jimtion. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Ryan Jones. Alfreton Town Supporters Club.

Wednesday, August 30

Clear Cut. North Wingfield Miners Welfare Social Club.