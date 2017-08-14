Adventure tours, hot air balloon flights and music at Peakender

Family activities, live music, world-class beers and street food are in store for visitors to the Peakender Festival.

The festival is sponsored by Thornbridge Brewery and takes over Bakewell Showground from August 18 to 20. There will be adventure tours in vintage cars, hot-air balloon flights, coaching from Sheffield Football Club, magic from Steve Faulkner, amusing antics from circus clown Curley Wurley and a talk on craft beer by freelance journalist Adrian Tierney-Jones. Jack Chapman, James Taplin, The Fabulous Tea Bag Boys, The Black Thunder Revue, Emma Jade Garbutt, Liberty Ship and Ash Gray & The Burners bring music and song to the festival.

For more details, visit www.peakender.co.uk