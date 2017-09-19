Seven minutes knocked off pb at half-marathon

There were personal bests and prizes for Buxton AC runners at the English Half-Marathon in Warrington.

Jonathan Sewell knocked more than half a minute of his previous mark to finish 69th in 1hr 25mins and 46secs.

Andy Lidstone improved by a similar margin for 1:28.03, followed by Amy Clark in 1:28.50, over seven minutes faster than her previous best for third female overall.

James Talbot was the final Buxtonian home in 1:40.46.

Warrington also hosted a 10K road race over the weekend. Clark’s mum, Sarah Sewell, finished 225th and 12th V50 in 52:58.

Robert White ran a season’s best 1.00.21 ro finish 10th overall at the Tadcaster 10 mile race.

The final fell race in the 2017 Hayfield Series took place.

Lantern Pike starts and finishes at the annual Hayfield Show and features 1050ft of assent over five miles.

First to finish for Buxton was Sam Soles, seventh overall in 36:33, closely followed by recent Buxton recruit Ian Ridgeway, who was ninth in 37:28.

Under-23 Lauren McNeil was first lady and 15th overall in 38:19.

Bryan McKenna won the nine-race series.

Daniel Latham finished fifth, with Pete Bailey ninth. In the Ladies’ Championship, Joanne Cudahy took a place on the podium, finishing third overall.

Finally, up in the Lake District, Nigel Jeff completed the 35th race in his 50@50 challenge to raise funds for the Thomas Theyer Foundation.

The Scafell Pike Fell Race saw runners climb to the top of England’s highest peak. Of 103 runners, Jeff finished 36th and 2nd Vet 50 in 1:15.27.