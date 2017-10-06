Iddon looking to the future after mixed Assen weekend

It was another weekend of mixed conditions and mixed results for Hayfield’s Christian Iddon, the TYCO BMW rider showing great pace in wet conditions at the Assen round of the British Superbike Championship - the only overseas visit on the BSB calendar.

On the back of news that Iddon would once again be riding for TYCO in 2018, Christian was in good spirits at the Dutch track. Setting fastest time of all in free practice three, the former Supermoto champion claimed a front row start for race one, with the third quickest time overall.

A fall in race one after struggling with brake problems and tyre wear was disappointing, but Iddon was buoyed by the fact he’d still been able to claim a second row start for race two.

Continued problems with tyre wear dropped Iddon as low as 11th place in race two, but the former World Superbike rider got himself in to a rhythm, and brought his BMW S1000RR home in eighth. Enough to keep him top, in the hunt for the Riders Cup.

Christian said: “This weekend was absolutely not the Assen we had hoped for but I’m proud of how my team fought to the end. We encountered a few small brake issues during race one and also experienced excessive tyre wear during the races.

“We didn’t have the set up exactly as we would have liked in the dry to maintain the pace we needed for the race result we were aiming for at the start of the weekend, but the team pulled together and that is what is important.

“It might sound like a broken record but we will regroup and return stronger to finish the season as best we can at Brands Hatch in two weeks, we were on the podium there earlier in the season it would be good to be back up there again!”

The British Superbike championship culminates with the final round of the series at the famous Brands Hatch circuit, in Kent, on the October 15th.