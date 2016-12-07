High Peak pair shine at national indoor meeting

High Peak Athletics Club pair Megan Harris-Wood and Nell Tolley shone at the Northern Athletics open meeting at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield last weekend.

They both started the day competing in the long jump, Megan in pool A, jumping 4.53m which placed her fifth, and Nell in pool B, finishing 11th with a jump of 3.22m.

Nell then put in a confident performance in her 60m race in which she won her heat.

To finish the day they both ran in the 150m race, Nell third in her heat.

She showed good determination in all her events, this being her first indoor athletics competition.

Megan won her 150m heat in very strong style, knocking three seconds off her personal best.

High Peak AC athletes are continuing to enjoy the new experience of competing at indoor athletics as well as the club partaking in a wide variety of competitions, including cross country, sportshall, track & field and fell running.

This Sunday, 11th December, is the fourth of the Derbyshire Sportshall competitions, held in Chesterfield and HPAC are currently second overall and hoping to increase their strong position.

High Peak AC also took a team to the North Midlands Cross Country League at Shipley Park in Heanor on Saturday.

On a tough, muddy course, first to race were U11 girls in a 1.7km race. Alice Tolley had a phenomenal race as, with a burst of determination, she led from early on and retained this position throughout, recording her first win in the league.

She now stands in second place in her league, with only one race in the series to go, just two points behind the leader.

It is set up for an exciting finale at Wollaton Park in Nottingham on 14th January.

Xavier Morgan ran for the U11 boys, also running 1.7km. He showed a lot of perseverance in a strong field and ended up in 24th place.

Gregor McGill (U13s boys) and Sasha Scrag (U15s girls) ran in the same race which was over a challenging 3.4km.

A lot of hard work took Gregor into 25th in the boys race and Sasha into 30th in the girls.

A big well done to all the young athletes of HPAC who once again showed great effort and team spirit.