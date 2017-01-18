Buxton’s cross country juniors warm up for Inter-County Championships

Members of Buxton AC made the jouney to Kenworthy Woods for the penultimate race in the Manchester Area Cross Country Championships.

A total of 12 runners took to the challenging course which was riddled with mixed terrain of undulating grassland, woodland and mud.

The U13s girls team, which had won bronze at the recent Derbyshire event, produced a strong performance and came eighth overall this time around.

The team consisted of Lauren Wilshaw (seventh), Lucy Bednall (23rd), Amy Whelan (40th) and Abbie Fryer-Winder (58th).

Harrison Turner ran strongly in a competitive field to come in 23rd in the boys race.

The U15s boys team saw Joe Purvis, in his first cross country race for Buxton, finish a very respectable 25th. Team-mates Sam Soles (18th) and Luke Mamczur (30th) gave them an overall finish of seventh.

Heather Wilshaw represented the club in the U15 girls, coming in 28th.

Luke Farrant had a great run in the U17 boys race to come in ninth with team-mate Dan Soles, back from injury, finishing a creditable 20th. David Fryer-Winder completed the team to finish eighth in the U20s mens race.

The team will be representing their schools next weekend at the Inter-County Schools Cross Countries, followed by the Northern Regional Cross Country Championships and the Saucony National Cross Country Championships.

No less than nine Buxton AC members have been selected to represent Derbyshire in the Inter County Cross Country Championships.

A club representative said: “It has been an outstanding season so far. The commitment shown by the juniors has resulted in outstanding progress being made by individuals and the team.

“We are all looking forward to the next month where they will be able to experience top level competition and I am sure they will all rise to the challenge.”