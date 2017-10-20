Volunteers plant 5,500 bulbs to improve Buxton park

Buxton Town Team has planted a mammoth 5,500 bulbs as part of its mission to improve Buxton’s Ashwood Park.
A dozen volunteers sowed the bulbs, a mixture of native woodland flowers, in the wooded area near Morrisons.
They were purchased using funding from the Bingham Trust.
Project leader Richard Lower said: “We have been working to improve the park for the past three years, and the comments from those who use it have been very positive.”
