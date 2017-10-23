VIDEO & PICTURES: ‘Out of this world’ displays at Buxton’s Unicon

Characters from a galaxy far, far away descended on Buxton’s Devonshire Dome on Sunday for Unicon.

The town’s second comic convention of the year had a Stars Wars theme, but also saw the welcome return of Davros and his Daleks and Spiderman.

Batman and Joker meet the kids Jenny Frost (poison ivy) and Tegan Masterson ( Harlequin).

Organiser Steven Howard said: “It’s great to have a comic convention in Buxton and we always try and give the fans something new. We had a lot of firsts this weekend - the Star Wars displays were out of this world.”

There was a Jabba the Hutt display, while another allowed people to get up close with intergalactic droids.

A desert scene allowed visitors to pretend to ride a speeder bike, and a chance to meet Wampa.

There was also elements from other universes, such as potion making and broom flying from Harry Potter and Pikachu from Pokemon.

Getting up close to their hero transformer Bumble bee are Judy Grestey, Tommy Grestey, McKenzie Marsden, Mark Grestey, Harry Gresty.

Steven said: “It was a really good day and at one point we had a Dalek moving around on the upper ring of the Dome threatening to exterminate people, which everyone seemed to like.

“There was also old forgotten faces like Matilda from the original Robot Wars and the car from Smokey and The Bandit.

The weather on Sunday meant numbers were down compared to previous events.

But Steven added: “We try to cater for a broad spectrum of ages and interests and I think it worked because everyone seemed to have a really good day.

Patrick Wheeldon takes on Wampa.

“Special thanks must go to the volunteer students from the University of Derby who helped on the day.”

Madatops (Madelaine Booth) and Red Skull (Andy Turner.