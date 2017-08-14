Traffic jams costing UK economy £203 million a week

Stuck in traffic this morning on your way to work?

Well you're not alone, but it's costing us a fortune.

A new survey has revealed that on average, employees lose 29.6 minutes of work per week because of bad traffic on their commute. And that's costing the UK economy a staggering £203,846,153 a week, according to the survey by motorcycle insurance company Devitt.

The company carried out a survey of 2,000 commuters and found that it takes a good 34.2 minutes before we feel calm and in control again after getting into the office late.

In addition, 32.3 per cent of us try to sneak into work without being noticed if we're late, while 43.2 per cent would actually report a colleague who continually arrived late for work.

The research also found that almost 13 per cent of people have missed a job interview because of bad traffic, and over a quarter, (27.8%) experience 'biker envy' when motorcyclists cruise past us in traffic jams.