Tenders invited for Peak District visitor centre café

The Peak District National Park Authority is inviting tenders for a catering concession at the flagship Castleton visitor centre.

The refurbished centre will become the Peak District National Park’s premier gateway when it reopens in late May, and plans include a café and kiosk alongside the Castleton Historical Society’s museum, and retail and activity areas.

The centre attracts over 160,000 people every year and the refurbishment will improve the visitor experience, particularly for people living with disability, young people, families and local school, youth and community groups.

People interested in tendering for the café and kiosk can make an appointment to attend the visitor centre by calling Sharon Mosley on 01629 816553.

Information and paperwork for tendering is available at www.peakdistrict.gov.uk/tenders.

The deadline is Friday, February 10.