Teenage drink-driver crashed into a garden wall

A teenage drink-driver who crashed into a garden wall has been banned from the road.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, August 15, how Brandon Connor Thomas, 18, of Morvern Street, Creswell, woke a resident on Derby Road, at Langley Mill, after he heard a loud sound outside his home.

John Cooper, prosecuting, said: “He was asleep and heard a thud and thought it was his daughter running downstairs and his daughter said someone’s run through the garden wall and the garden wall had been knocked down by a Renault Clio.”

The resident told Thomas not to drive off or he would make matters worse, according to Mr Cooper, but the defendant reversed at speed and it was suspected that he struck some parked cars before returning to the damaged garden wall.

Thomas pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident about 1.20am, on July 29.

He registered 43microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the limit is 35microgrammes.

Thomas told the court: “I didn’t even know he was speaking to me. I put the car in reverse and I was panicking.”

Magistrates disqualified Thomas from driving for 14 months but offered him a 15 week reduction if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

Thomas was also fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.