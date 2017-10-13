Sandwich chain Subway to open new concession in Buxton

Good news for sandwich fans! A new Subway is to open in Buxton next year.

McColl’s has confirmed it plans to accommodate an in-store Subway concession within its existing Spring Gardens branch.

A spokesperson for McColl’s said: “We’re excited to confirm that we will be opening a Subway concession within the Spring Gardens store.

“We’ll share more details with the community over the coming months.”

The Spring Gardens branch was one of two convenience stores acquired by McColl’s last year from the Co-operative Group; the other is based at Scarsdale Place in Higher Buxton.

The retailer has increasingly been looking towards tie-ins with Subway, the American fast food franchise which provides freshly made-to-order ‘subs’ sandwiches and salads.

A Subway spokesperson commented: “We are pleased to confirm that a new Subway store will be opening within the McColl’s convenience store in Buxton.

“The store is expected to be open by April 2018 and we look forward to being able to share further details nearer the time.”